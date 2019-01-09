WWE News: Becky Lynch Trashes Ronda Rousey, Matt Hardy Hints At Return, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Becky Lynch spoke about her win on last night’s episode of Smackdown in an interview with Kayla Braxton, and also took more shots at Ronda Rousey.

She said: “I said I’d win and I did. Everything that I’ve said I would do, I have done, There are some things that I couldn’t take account for, such as Ronnie sticking her weirdo head in where it doesn’t belong, and interfering in my match and costing me my championship. That’s the kind of coward that she is, that’s the kind of coward they have on RAW. That’s not the kind of champion we had on SmackDown because the champion we had on SmackDown made the SmackDown Women’s Championship the talk of the world, and it changed the entire industry. And then, it’s funny, it’s funny, isn’t it? The golden girl cost me my championship, and the night after, it’s crazy how this works, there’s no automatic rematches. Isn’t that interesting, Kayla? No automatic rematches. And I shouldn’t be angry about it, I should’ve expected this. I shouldn’t be angry about it, I should expect that I have to work a little bit harder than everybody else, that I have to climb a little bit higher than everybody else, that I have to scratch & claw just a little bit more than everybody else. But I’m up for the task and come Royal Rumble, I’m taking my championship back to where it belongs – at the top spot of this company.”

– Matt Hardy, with a new clean-shaven look, recently hinted at a return, saying he would “get back into the great game.” He also brought back his Woken Word of the Week series. You can see his posts below.

