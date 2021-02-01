Becky Lynch Trolls Fans By Teasing Royal Rumble Appearance

Becky Lynch is back into her social media fun, as she trolled fans by teasing a Royal Rumble appearance. During tonight’s show while the women’s Rumble match was going on, Lynch posted an image to her Twitter account of a curtain with a backward and forward K, leading fans to believe that she was making her return at tonight’s show.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. When WWE reacted to the post, she revealed the troll job, posting:

“Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain.”

Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins did return at the Rumble, making it to the final three before being eliminated by eventual winner Edge.