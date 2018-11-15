Becky Lynch Trolls Funko’s Ronda Rousey Pop Announcement

– Becky Lynch’s social media game continues to be on point, as she trolled Funko’s announcement of a new WWE Ronda Rousey Pop. Funko announced that the Pop! Vinyl figurine is coming soon, which gave a bunch of Lynch fans the opportunity to call for a Pop! Vinyl for the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Lynch, for her part, kept it simple and said: “I already own Ronda Rousey.” Rousey had her own response to Lynch, as you can see below:

I already own Ronda Rousey. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 15, 2018