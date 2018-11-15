wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Trolls Funko’s Ronda Rousey Pop Announcement
– Becky Lynch’s social media game continues to be on point, as she trolled Funko’s announcement of a new WWE Ronda Rousey Pop. Funko announced that the Pop! Vinyl figurine is coming soon, which gave a bunch of Lynch fans the opportunity to call for a Pop! Vinyl for the Smackdown Women’s Champion.
Lynch, for her part, kept it simple and said: “I already own Ronda Rousey.” Rousey had her own response to Lynch, as you can see below:
Coming Soon: Ronda Rousey Pop!@RondaRousey #RowdyOnes #WWEhttps://t.co/Lc5bC9h1G4 pic.twitter.com/IZMSW7k3d0
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) November 15, 2018
I already own Ronda Rousey.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 15, 2018
@BeckyLynchWWE Sit down, no one’s talking to you. you pulled out of this fight remember? @MsCharlotteWWE tell your friend #TheMillennialMan to take another sip of kombucha and keep healing her face while the real women throw down #Nov18 at #SurvivorSeries #RondaVsCharlotte
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 16, 2018