WWE News: Becky Lynch Trolls Her Wrestlemania Opponents With ESPN Intros, WWE Stars Visit Troops, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Becky Lynch is back at it on Twitter, trolling Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair by editing the name graphics for their appearances on ESPN SportsCenter.

ESPN paying close attention this morning. pic.twitter.com/l1SVyhbiZ4 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 26, 2019

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Charlie Haas (47), SoCal Val (33) and Kenta Kobashi (52).

– Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley and Mickie James visited troops at Fort Meade in Washington, DC yesterday, then represented WWE at the USO Metro DC 37th Annual Awards Dinner in DC.

A huge round of applause to salute #MedalofHonor recipients and their Acts of Valor. We are humbled to have so many heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty with us this evening for #USOAwards! pic.twitter.com/KZQazMLAwL — USO-Metro (@USOMetroDC) March 26, 2019