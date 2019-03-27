wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Trolls Her Wrestlemania Opponents With ESPN Intros, WWE Stars Visit Troops, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

March 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Becky Lynch is back at it on Twitter, trolling Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair by editing the name graphics for their appearances on ESPN SportsCenter.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Charlie Haas (47), SoCal Val (33) and Kenta Kobashi (52).

– Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley and Mickie James visited troops at Fort Meade in Washington, DC yesterday, then represented WWE at the USO Metro DC 37th Annual Awards Dinner in DC.

