wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Trolls The Smackdown Women’s Roster
October 26, 2018 | Posted by
Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch recently took her championship trolling skills to twitter and had some fun with the Smackdown women’s roster…
And the Smackdown Women’s title.
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018
From first women’s champion to current women’s champion
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018
No, this is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/R98Sv2nijo
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018
You know what I did that day? Champion stuff. You wouldn’t understand.
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018
I’m champion af
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018
The only fall I love is a pinfall. Now shut your face.
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018