Becky Lynch Trolls The Smackdown Women’s Roster

Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch recently took her championship trolling skills to twitter and had some fun with the Smackdown women’s roster…

And the Smackdown Women’s title. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

From first women’s champion to current women’s champion — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

No, this is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/R98Sv2nijo — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

You know what I did that day? Champion stuff. You wouldn’t understand. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

I’m champion af — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018