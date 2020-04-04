Becky Lynch, Michael Hayes, Cesaro, and Naomi Hype WrestleMania on Twitter

– Becky Lynch, Cesaro, Naomi, Michael Hayes, and more WWE Superstars shared tweets hyping this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. You can check out those tweets and comments below.

Becky Lynch tweeted, “The only #WrestleMania too big for just one night. Thank you to each and every member of the #WWE Universe who invites us into their homes for an unprecedented Showcase of the Immortals.”

Cesaro is now set to face Drew Gulak in a singles match on the Kickoff show. He wrote, “I’ve know @DrewGulak for 15+ years and this will be our first singles match. From humble beginnings to #WrestleMania, this is and will be special, I guarantee it.”

Naomi wrote on Twitter, “Today and Tomorrow is #WrestleMania ! Yessssssss! What a treat during this time.” Also, Zelina Vega said, “Happy #WrestleMania Day. Back the winning team.. soon my whole squad will be dripping in GOLD.”

Michael PS Hayes tweeted on WrestleMania, “It will certainly be the 1st time in 25 years that I can actually sit back and watch WM and not worrying about producing it. I wanna thx all the courageous Men, Women and crew for all their efforts to make Wrestlemania happen for everyone tonight and tomorrow. Enjoy WWE Universe!”

