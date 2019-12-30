wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Posts Cryptic Tweet About Contract, Will Have More To Say On WWE Raw
– Becky Lynch hasn’t been announced for a segment on tonight’s WWE Raw, but it appears as if the Raw Women’s Champion will have something to say. Last week, Lynch challenged Asuka to match, wanting to collect on her debt from when Asuka defeated her at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Asuka seemingly agreed, proclaiming that she will be Asuka Two Belts.
However, WWE has yet to confirm the match between Asuka and Lynch.
Lynch took to Twitter on Monday with a cryptic tweet about her contract and having more to say on Raw.
It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2019
