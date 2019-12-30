– Becky Lynch hasn’t been announced for a segment on tonight’s WWE Raw, but it appears as if the Raw Women’s Champion will have something to say. Last week, Lynch challenged Asuka to match, wanting to collect on her debt from when Asuka defeated her at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Asuka seemingly agreed, proclaiming that she will be Asuka Two Belts.

However, WWE has yet to confirm the match between Asuka and Lynch.

Lynch took to Twitter on Monday with a cryptic tweet about her contract and having more to say on Raw.