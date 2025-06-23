Becky Lynch Says She’s Looking To Become Becky Two-Belts Again At WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch become a double champion at MetLife Stadium at WrestleMania 35, and she says she may repeat the feat at SummerSlam. SummerSlam takes place at the Newark, New Jersey venue in August as a two-day event and Lynch said at the SummerSlam Kickoff during Fanatics Fest that she may try to return to being Becky Two-Belts.

“Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium?,” Lynch asked (per Wrestling Inc). “Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? (crowd chanting ‘Becky Two Belts’) Well, that might just be a prediction of what I’m looking to do again.”

Lynch is currently the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion and will defend the title against Bayley on Monday night’s episode of Raw. SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd and will air live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.