Becky Lynch Says She Has Two Months Left On Current WWE Deal

Becky Lynch recently gave an update on her WWE status, noting she’s in the last couple months of her deal. Lynch confirmed the information on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani promoting her memoir. In response to a question from Helwani, Lynch confirmed that she’s in the final two months of her contract and when asked if she was interested in renewing, she said with a laugh, “We’ll see.” You can see some highlights below, per Fightful):

On if she’s ‘WWE or bust’: “Yeah, I just don’t know.”

Of this is potentially her last WrestleMania: “I doubt that.”

On if she’s nervous of feeling disrespected about not having a new deal yet: “At this stage in the game, contrary to a lot of the thoughts in this book [from] when I was coming up, I am so confident in my ability and my worth. I’m not worried.”

On whether her contract status will be settled before WrestleMania: “I don’t know. There’s a lot coming up before WrestleMania. I just gave you my schedule for the next month. I don’t know when I’m going to get to play a zombie again for my three-year-old.”