WWE News: Becky Lynch Undergoing Treatment to Get Out of Dr Jail, Today’s Wrestling birthdays. Miz & Shane McMahon Start A New Angle

– Becky Lynch revealed that she underwent some form of treatment at Bulletproof Labs in Santa Monica, California on Monday. The labs are billed as The World’s First Biohacking Facility.

This is me right now trying to get out of doctor jail so I can remind some people exactly who I am pic.twitter.com/7MxDRtiZpW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 21, 2018

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, the Miz and Shane McMahon started a new angle, playing off of the Survivor Series PPV. Miz praised Shane’s great work at the PPV and begged him to be his partner, and even had a match set for them against local talent. Miz worked the whole match, and wanted to tag in Shane, but Shane was banged up from the PPV and in street clothes. Miz then got rolled up and lost the match.





– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* The Bella Twins (35)

* Shane Douglas (54)

* Jerry Flynn (59)

* Afa The Wild Samoan (76)