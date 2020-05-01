Becky Lynch Says She Recently Saw Vince McMahon Demonstrate How To Fall Off A Tower, Wants To See WWE Do More Things Like Cinematic Matches

In an interview with TV Insider, Becky Lynch said that Vince McMahon has been demonstrating to WWE talent how to fall off a tower, presumably in preparation for the Money in the Bank PPV which will take place on the roof of Titan Towers. She also discussed how she and her fiance, Seth Rollins, are passing the time in quarantine, as well as wanting to see more cinematic matches. Highlights are below.

On how she and Seth Rollins are passing the time in quarantine: “We’re quite lucky because Seth [Rollins, WWE superstar and Lynch’s fiancé] has a gym here in Iowa. We at least have that to go to and train every day. So, lots of training and catching up on shows. I’d never seen Game of Thrones. I watched the whole eight seasons in two weeks. Now, [I’m busy with] reading and acting lessons and all those good things.”

On Vince McMahon demonstrating how to fall off a tower: “I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again.”

On wanting to see more of things like cinematic matches: “The thing is, it’s a crazy time. You have to see what works and what doesn’t. The fact that we have the ability to make more cinematic matches, I think it’s a testament to how we can adjust and move forward. I think we have to keep going along those lines. Not necessarily every match has to be a cinematic match, but just [exploring] different ways of dialogue and how we adjust our storytelling to this new reality we’re in now.”