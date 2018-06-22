Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Edwards Suffers a Psychotic Break on Impact, Becky Lynch Visits Her Favorite Rock Band’s Studio, WWE Celebrates National Selfie Day

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch Smackdown 1918

– Becky Lynch visited London Bridge Studios in Seattle, WA yesterday which is where her favorite rock band, Pearl Jam recorded one of their albums…

– Eddie Edwards continued his descent into madness on last night’s Impact Wrestling…

– WWE shared a gallery of several roster members participating in the National Selfie Day trend…

article topics :

Becky Lynch, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading