Various News: Eddie Edwards Suffers a Psychotic Break on Impact, Becky Lynch Visits Her Favorite Rock Band’s Studio, WWE Celebrates National Selfie Day

What an indescribably amazing day. Those of you who know my music taste know I’m a huge grunge fan and that @pearljam are my favorite band. Today I was able to take a tour of @londonbridgestudio in Seattle where they recorded Ten ( and where many of my other favorites have made beautiful art) . I have not been able to wipe the smile off my face. Thank you @imstevemigs @jonathanplum.lbs @ericlilavois and @jayferruggia for making today one for the memory bank. The first picture is the piano used in Black! The second is the space where the vocals would have been recorded. I was geeking out the entire time.

