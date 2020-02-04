wrestling / News
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw
Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka once more on next week’s episode of Raw. Lynch came out to accept a challenge from the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion for another shot, which will take place next Monday.
Lynch defeated Asuka at the Royal Rumble to retain her championship.
Chalk up the WIN for @WWEAsuka… and chalk up the REMATCH against @BeckyLynchWWE?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/7btwWkTT7V
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
😎 T 😎 H 😎 E 😎 M 😎 A 😎 N 😎@BeckyLynchWWE isn't going to make @WWEAsuka wait for an answer! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ecVg5RPGcL
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
IT'S ON.@BeckyLynchWWE WILL defend her #RAW #WomensChampionship in a rematch against @WWEAsuka! pic.twitter.com/mxyVxQZmv7
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!@BeckyLynchWWE accepts @WWEAsuka challenge for a #RAW #WomensChampionship rematch! pic.twitter.com/CrLcjibclA
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
