Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka once more on next week’s episode of Raw. Lynch came out to accept a challenge from the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion for another shot, which will take place next Monday.

Lynch defeated Asuka at the Royal Rumble to retain her championship.

