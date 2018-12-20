Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Set For Royal Rumble

– Becky Lynch will get her Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch at the Royal Rumble. According to PWInsider, it was announced on this week’s Main Event that Lynch will face Asuka at the PPV, which takes place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The updated card for the event is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: R-Truth, Twenty-Nine Other Competitors TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Carmella, Twenty-Nine Other Competitors TBD