Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Money in the Bank Reveal Set For This Week’s Smackdown

– Becky Lynch and Bayley will face off for the first time ever on WWE’s main roster this week. WWE has announced that the two will battle on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

The announcement notes:

Becky Lynch will face one of the toughest challenges of her entire career when she defends both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WWE Money in the Bank against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair respectively. However, “Becky Two Belts” will have an even more pressing challenge as she faces off against Bayley on the blue brand for the first time ever in WWE this Tuesday night.

Will Lynch be able to focus her attention on The Hugger with such a daunting task approaching at WWE Money in the Bank? Or will Bayley be able to get the most monumental victory of her SmackDown LIVE tenure thus far by knocking the champ-champ down a peg? Find out this Tuesday night.