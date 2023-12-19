Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax Set For January 1st Episode of WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will do battle on the New Year’s Day episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that Lynch and Jax will face off on the “Day 1” episode of Raw. The announcement came after the two nearly competed on tonight’s show before Jax backed out and instead challenged Lynch to the match on the January 1st episode, which takes place in Jax’s hometown of San Diego.

This will be the first one-on-one encounter between the two. The updated lineup for the show is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax