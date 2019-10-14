wrestling / News
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks May Not Happen Tonight on RAW
October 14, 2019 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks was announced for tonight’s episode of RAW, with the winner getting the first draft pick of the night for their brand. Lynch would represent RAW and Banks would represent Smackdown. However, it seems that match may not be happening.
Wrestling Inc reports that several TV Guide listings have the RAW preview listing Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair as the match tonight, although WWE.com still has Lynch vs. Banks listed.
The DirecTV preview reads: “Day two of the WWE Draft. Plus, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte to determine the #1 pick on RAW.”
Banks was previously out of action due to a tailbone injury, so it’s possible WWE may still be keeping her out of the ring.
