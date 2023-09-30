Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton Will Main Event Tonight’s NXT No Mercy

In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that the NXT Women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will main event tonight’s No Mercy event. The match will be under Extreme Rules.

He wrote: “I’m very proud of our NXT Women’s Division and all the hard work our ladies put in. And I’m very proud to announce the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Championship between @BeckyLynchWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe will Main Event tonight’s No Mercy Premium Live Event.”