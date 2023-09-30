wrestling / News

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton Will Main Event Tonight’s NXT No Mercy

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT No Mercy NWT Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that the NXT Women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will main event tonight’s No Mercy event. The match will be under Extreme Rules.

He wrote: “I’m very proud of our NXT Women’s Division and all the hard work our ladies put in. And I’m very proud to announce the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Championship between @BeckyLynchWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe will Main Event tonight’s No Mercy Premium Live Event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT No Mercy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading