Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Cage Match Announced For WWE Payback

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Payback Image Credit: WWE

While it was initially believed that a Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch cage match was booked for an upcoming episode of WWE RAW, that is no longer the case. In international markets and on WWE Main Event, the match is being promoted for Payback. That premium live event happens on September 2 in Pittsburgh. The match has not been announced on WWE’s social media, US television or their website.

WWE Payback, Joseph Lee

