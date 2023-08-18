Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Cage Match Announced For WWE Payback

While it was initially believed that a Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch cage match was booked for an upcoming episode of WWE RAW, that is no longer the case. In international markets and on WWE Main Event, the match is being promoted for Payback. That premium live event happens on September 2 in Pittsburgh. The match has not been announced on WWE’s social media, US television or their website.

WWE ha confirmado que Becky Lynch y Trish Stratus se medirán en un Steel Cage Match en Payback… de manera algo extraña. En los resúmenes internacionales de #WWERAW aparece el gráfico que confirma el combate. Sin embargo, WWE no ha dicho nada en redes. Muy raro todo. pic.twitter.com/qcHdEv9SQK — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 18, 2023