Becky Lynch Wants to Eventually Face Thea Hail in the Ring

– Speaking to Strutting From Gorilla, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch spoke about the up and coming talents in NXT. She also noted that Thea Hail is someone she wants to face in the ring. Lynch stated the following (via Fightful):

“Then, of course, I got to spend some time at NXT and I got to look at who was coming up and obviously, Lyra is incredible. You have Tiffany Stratton, who has shown huge amounts of potential, and then there is other people I’ve had my eye on. Thea Hail is somebody I look forward to seeing how she progresses. She is somebody different. She has this particular charisma about her that I really like and I really enjoy. I look forward to stepping in the ring with her one day, too.”