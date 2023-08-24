Becky Lynch Wants Her Feud With Trish Stratus To End As Brutally As Possible

Becky Lynch is hoping for some serious brutality for the end of her feud with Trish Stratus. Lynch has been feuding with the WWE Hall of Famer since April and is set to battle her in a steel cage at WWE Payback to start next month. She appeared on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and talked about her hopes for the match.

“I think the culmination of this five, six-month feud should be as brutal as possible,” Lynch said (per Wrestling Inc). “We have beaten the ever-loving piss out of each other — and had Zoey interrupt at any and every opportunity. We need something to keep her out, and that is a Steel Cage Match. And that was my daughter saying again, because it’s happened again, and again, and again, and again, and again. Zoey gets involved, and I’m sick of it! So we’ll have a steel cage to keep her out.”

WWE Payback takes place on September 2nd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.