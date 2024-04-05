Becky Lynch Wants Her Match To Kick Off WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch says that she would like her match with Rhea Ripley to start WrestleMania 40 night one. Lynch will challenge Ripley for the WWE Women World Championship at Saturday’s show, and she told Brad Gilmore in an interview for Reality of Wrestling that she would like to open the show, something she hasn’t been able to do at WrestleMania before.

“Yeah, I’ve never gotten to open WrestleMania,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “Well, I was on the kickoff show, but we don’t count that. That doesn’t count. I haven’t opened the main show.”

She continued, “The first match is my favorite match, right? It sets the tone for the night. The crowd is hyped. They’re energetic. This is the first thing they’re going to see. They’ve just come in, they see the stage, and we set the stage. Unfortunately for everybody else, we’re going to steal the show. So it’s all downhill after that.”

It was reported today that Lynch vs. Ripley would in fact open night one, though WWE has yet to confirm that.