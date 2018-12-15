Becky Lynch Explains Why a Match Between Her and Ronda Rousey Should Main Event WrestleMania 35, Addresses How She Still Owned the Entire Raw Women’s Locker Room and Rousey After Nia Jax Sucker Punched Her

– Uproxx.com recently interviewed WWE Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who discussed why Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey should be the main event at WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on owning the entire Raw locker room and Ronda Rousey after getting sucker punched in the face by Nia Jax: “My interest is more in Ronda than it is in Nia… She sucker punched me, right? If you look at, let’s look at UFC right, [there are] weight categories for a reason. Her taking a free shot at my face – she is a woman who by her own billing is 150 pounds heavier than me. That is like Derrick Lewis taking a free shot at Mighty Mouse. But still, I rolled to the ropes, I gathered myself, and I came back to own the entire Raw women’s locker room and own Ronda Rousey.”

“Ronda Rousey is the person that I have my sights set on. I’ve already made Nia tap out. I know I can beat her. She’s irrelevant to me. She’s warming herself on the fire that I built because people are only caring about Nia because of Becky Lynch. They wouldn’t care about her if it wasn’t for me.”

Becky Lynch on her response to Charlotte’s many opportunities: “Not even slightly. I don’t know how anybody thought that there could have been a different response. I went out there after having months and months of winning matches and overcoming and proving to everybody that I am the top woman. Charlotte was gone, so it couldn’t have been put on her, so that she couldn’t be put in the foreground because she was off doing whatever she was doing and Becky Lynch stepped up once again as she always does and took over said this is my show, this is what I deserve… and I had earned the right to a title match, and everybody was happy because Becky Lynch is finally getting the opportunity… when Charlotte has been handed this opportunity time and time again, but of course, she comes in, weasels her way into the match. Weasels her way into the match, therefore heightening the odds against me to win. As they want. As they want, because they don’t want me to be the top star, right?”

“So she weasels her way in and then she steals the victory from me when I had the match won! She steals the victory from me, and I turned my back on her, and I whacked the head off her, and of course, the crowd goes mad. How I am the bad guy? How am I the bad guy in that situation? I’m not! I’m not, and I said… I’m tired of taking this. It’s years of being held back by you. Your friendship is holding me back from what I want and what I deserve, and if I’m the bad guy for that, well then, I don’t want to be the good guy.”

Becky Lynch on Asuka: “So here we go, so we’ve got the odds stacked against me again. Asuka is unbelievable. She is a killer. I’ve never had the opportunity to go against her. Charlotte, as much as I don’t like her, is an incredible athlete, an incredible competitor, and probably one of the best in the company, so this is a huge obstacle. And of course, we’re looking at the fact that I have to road test my face, a broken face… and I have to road test that against two of the best in the company. I would have loved for it to be a singles opportunity against Asuka, because again, she earned her way into that match, right? She won a battle royal, she earned her way in. Of course, Charlotte was just handed it.”

Becky Lynch on Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch and why it should main event WrestleMania: “Look, main events of WrestleMania already have “man” written into it, and I am the Man… There [aren’t] two other stars in WWE right now bigger than Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, and for that reason and that reason alone, that should be the main event. If we look at the trajectory of WrestleMania and WWE and who gets the main event spot, it’s always the top draw. And it’s always the people that are bringing the most people into the stands. Well, that’s the Man.”