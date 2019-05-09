Becky Lynch Wants Sasha Banks to Fight Her, Talks WrestleMania 34 Finish

– Becky Lynch wants Sasha Banks to come back to WWE and fight her. Lynch spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing her WrestleMania 34 win, her desire to face Banks and more.

As has been widely reported, Banks tried to quit WWE after WrestleMania and her status is still said to be that of a “stalemate” with the company. Highlights from Lynch’s comments are below:

On the controversy surrounding the finish of the match: “Ronda’s shoulders were on the ground, she got pinned one-two-three, she lost her championship, and we haven’t seen her since. My goal wasn’t just to knock Ronda Rousey out, it was to chase her out of the company—and we haven’t seen her since. The way to beat Ronda isn’t through her body, it’s through her mind. Once she feels like she is untouchable, that’s when she is most vulnerable. Ronda enjoyed WWE, as she did in MMA, when she was on top, but she got her jacket and left once she found out she wasn’t infallible.”

On not being in the WrestleMania match initially: “I remember getting a text at WrestleMania 34 from a friend, and the text read, ‘I heard it’s going to be Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania next year.’ I thought to myself, ‘How dare you not even put me in consideration?’ Even though I was looked at as a mid-card player, I always viewed myself as a top star. I knew it was just a matter of breaking through, but I just had to figure out a way to do it. If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Once I got that opportunity, once I got that ball, I knew I was going to keep running ’til I touched down. I don’t even understand football, but I think that metaphor works.”

On her ‘The Man’ persona: “This is about overcoming the odds. Believe in yourself, even when no one else does, that’s what it means to be ‘The Man.’ Being ‘The Man’ is all about going against the odds. Lacey Evans can call me ‘a man’ all she thinks, but that’s an ignorant view. Being ‘The Man’ means working to become the top dog, then holding yourself in that manner. No matter how people are trying to hold you down, you keep rising above. That’s what it means to be ‘The Man.’”

On wanting to face Sasha Banks: “Come fight me, Sasha. At one time, Sasha Banks was the top dog, she was ‘The Boss,’ but Sasha’s fallen from grace. It seems like she can’t hack it. Let’s prove something. I know we’ve had tremendous matches back in NXT, and it’s been an age since we stepped in the ring together, and I would love to again, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This ain’t ‘The Lasskicker’ anymore, this is ‘The Man.’ I would love to go toe-to-toe, ‘The Man’ vs. ‘The Boss,’ to prove who is the top dog now.”

On appearing on both Raw and Smackdown: “I’ve got nothing to hide. I’ve obsessed about this and I’ve wanted it for so long, and I know what it’s like to sit in the back and watch other people get opportunities while I wanted to be doing what I love more than anything in the entire world. And I had to sit there in catering and watch that? That is a horrible feeling.”