Various News: Becky Lynch Wants To Slap The Head Off Ronda Rousey, Free Match From Defy Wrestling, The Young Bucks On Topping Sales Charts

– Becky Lynch recently spoke with TMZ and said that she wants to “slap the head off” Ronda Rousey. The two were set to face each other at Survivor Series before Lynch suffered a concussion and Charlotte Flair took her place. Lynch said that she and Rousey have “unfinished business” and that in spite of Rousey’s accomplishments, she “just hasn’t faced a real test yet!”

Lynch also spoke about training with Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanaugh. She said: “John Kavanagh put me through the ringer. It was great.” McGregor previously praised Lynch and told her to call anytime she needed backup.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Defy Wrestling, featuring Scorpio Sky vs. Dezmond Xavier.

– The Young Bucks recently topped Pro Wrestling Tees’ “Top 10 Selling Wrestlers of 2018” list for the third year in a row. They commented on their achievement on Twitter:

2018 has been good to the Elite! Things like this wouldn’t be possible without our passionate fans so thanks again for taking this journey with us. 2019 is going to be even better! pic.twitter.com/dF2GWlMetQ — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 27, 2018