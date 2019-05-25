wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Wants Wrestling To Win At MTV TV And Movie Awards, Even If It’s Ronda Rousey

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch expressed her desire for wrestling to win at the MTV TV and Movie Awards. Her match with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey from Wrestlemania 35 is up for Best Fight. It’s competing against Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers, Captain America vs. Thanos, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality. The MTV TV & Movie Awards will be on June 17 at 9 PM ET.

