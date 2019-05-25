Becky Lynch Wants Wrestling To Win At MTV TV And Movie Awards, Even If It’s Ronda Rousey

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch expressed her desire for wrestling to win at the MTV TV and Movie Awards. Her match with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey from Wrestlemania 35 is up for Best Fight. It’s competing against Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers, Captain America vs. Thanos, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality. The MTV TV & Movie Awards will be on June 17 at 9 PM ET.

I want to see wrestling win this. Even if your favorite didn't win, or the outcome wasn't what you wanted, I want wrestling to win against all odds, against all superpowers & mostly because I want Ronnie to win an award for the thing she hates the most.https://t.co/33J8FiXnX8 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 25, 2019