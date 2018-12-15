Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Warns The WWE Roster, Natalya Compliments The Riott Squad

December 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch's Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– Becky Lynch tweeted the following warning to the WWE roster when responding to a WWE Public Relations link to her recent Yahoo article.

– Natalya recently spoke with Yahoo and actually shared some words of praise for the Riott Squad…

“Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad are some of the biggest heels in the industry today. They’re embracing these characters and Ruby has really [run with] it and she has been nothing but evil.”

