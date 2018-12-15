WWE News: Becky Lynch Warns The WWE Roster, Natalya Compliments The Riott Squad

– Becky Lynch tweeted the following warning to the WWE roster when responding to a WWE Public Relations link to her recent Yahoo article.

cc: the whole WWE roster. I will never take my boot from all your throats. Act accordingly. https://t.co/w9PH945akm — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 14, 2018

– Natalya recently spoke with Yahoo and actually shared some words of praise for the Riott Squad…

“Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad are some of the biggest heels in the industry today. They’re embracing these characters and Ruby has really [run with] it and she has been nothing but evil.”