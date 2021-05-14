Becky Lynch Weight Trains In New Workout Pic

Becky Lynch is back in the gym, as seen in a new training pic posted to Instagram. The Instagram account for Dead Boys Fitness posted a photo of the former double champion, captioning it:

Brains AND gains #superherotraining #DeadboysFitness”

Lynch has been off of WWE TV since last May when she vacated the Raw Women’s Champion because of her pregnancy. She and Seth Rollins welcomed a baby girl, Roux, in December.