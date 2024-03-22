Becky Lynch On When She Decided to Write Her Memoir, Staying Motivated In Her Career

Becky Lynch recently discussed when and how she decided to write her upcoming memoir. Lynch’s The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl releases next week and she spoke with Busted Open Radio about deciding to write the book and more. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the origin of the book: “My dad, when I was younger, was always telling me to write everything down. And when I rekindled my love for wrestling as a teenager, Mick Foley was my guy … I could see myself in Mick, the person who wasn’t the athlete but had that fight in ’em, and when he wrote a book, I thought ‘Oh, I’ll write a book.'”

On maintaining her motivation: “You’re gonna have the people that are telling you that you’re not good enough, and what I’ve found more than anything is my own voice in my head [expressing self-doubt]. That Irish Mami work ethic and my dad’s whimsical spirit allowed me to have this wacky dream, but work really hard for it.”