Becky Lynch Reveals When Majority Of Her Memoir Came Together

Becky Lynch’s autobiography releases in March, and the WWE star recently revealed when the book finally came together for her. Becky Lynch: The Man — Not Your Average Girl is set to release on March 26th and in a new interview on Never Before Told, Lynch talked about how she began writing the book in 2020 but really started to put it together after she had returned to the ring. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working on the memoir: “Eventually I had a deadline, and I had to keep going, but I hadn’t re-read it and I sent it off, and I had some trouble with editors until I got to my amazing editor Rebecca. She sent me back questions and stuff and I got to read and it and I was like, wait a minute, what am I writing? This isn’t the book that I want to put out there.”

On when the book finally came together: “It was the time when I became the NXT Women’s Champion where I really started crafting the book and getting it to a point where I’m really proud of. I say that I started in 2020, but I really got the bulk of it done in a five-week span.”