Becky Lynch Reveals When She Was Offered Book Deal

Becky Lynch’s autobiography is now available, and she recently revealed when she got the offer to write the book. Lynch spoke with VIBE for a new interview and noted that she was offered the chance to write the book after she main evented WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

“After WrestleMania 35, I got offered a book deal,” Lynch said. “So then it was like, ‘All right, well, here we go. This is what I’ve always wanted to do. Now it’s in my lap.’ And then it took a long time before I even got around to sitting down and writing because we were so busy at the time.”

She continued, “Of course, this was before I had a child, so I didn’t realize that I actually wasn’t that busy. Now I know what ‘busyness’ is about, and so it’s been a process.”

Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40.