Becky Lynch Invited To White House For St. Patrick’s Day, Recalls Working In Irish Pubs Before WWE Career

In an interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch spoke about her life before becoming a WWE Superstar, which included living above an Irish pub in New York. Here are highlights:

On being invited to the White House for St. Patrick’s Day celebration: “I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure. It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there.”

On looking for work in 2010: “I just walked around . . . [looking for] anything that had an Irish flag or had an Irish name or a little harp outside.”

On renting a room above the Shades of Green pub in Gramercy Park: “The room had a sink, twin bed and barely enough room to put a suitcase. There was a communal shower and toilet down the hall.”