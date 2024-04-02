Becky Lynch On Why She Decided To Become a US Citizen

Becky Lynch became a US citizen in March, and she recently discussed her reason for making the leap. Lynch announced in mid-March that she had officially become an American citizen and she spoke about the decision with TMZ.

“Well, look, I’ve always, I come to America; I came to New York when I was six years old,” she said (per Fightful). “My mom brought me here and I was amazed by this place, right? It always, to me, felt like the land of opportunity. Like, if I got over there, here, I could be whoever I wanted to be. and it has given me a life well beyond my three years.”

She continued, “The ability to chase my career like I have, to succeed in my career like I have and then to have my amazing family. My husband is American, now I have an American daughter and I’m so proud of my Irish heritage and to marry that with the life that this country has afforded me, I feel very privileged.”