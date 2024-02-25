Becky Lynch on What Her Win at Elimination Chamber Means to Her

– Speaking on today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth recap edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed her win in the women’s Chamber match. With the win, she has secured a title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lynch on her victory at Elimination Chamber: “[The win] makes me feel good, but not just because I won. For the last little while, I made a few promises to the people and to myself. I said that I needed to end Nia Jax and I didn’t. Tonight, she’s now the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship. She could be the champion come WrestleMania.”

On keeping a promise to herself and the fans: “I told the people that I was going to win the Royal Rumble and I didn’t. And so, as good as winning felt, it felt good that I kept up my promise to the people and to myself. And now, if Rhea Ripley can hold up her end of the deal, ‘Mami’ and ‘The Man’ will collide at WrestleMania.”

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship is slated for WrestleMania 40. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.