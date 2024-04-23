Becky Lynch Wins Women’s World Title On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch is your new WWE Women’s World Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Raw. Lynch win a battle royale in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title, which was vacated by Rhea Ripley last week due to injury.

The final five of the match were Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Lynch. Jax tossed Baszler and Stark before Lynch and Morgan teamed up to take Jax out of the match before Lynch hit a Man-Handle Slam to Morgan on the apron, sending her to the floor and getting the win and title.

Lynch is now a five-time WWE Women’s World Champion, and an eight-time singles champion in WWE. Her last reign was with the NXT Championship from September to October of last year.