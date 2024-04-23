wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Wins Women’s World Title On WWE Raw
Becky Lynch is your new WWE Women’s World Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Raw. Lynch win a battle royale in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title, which was vacated by Rhea Ripley last week due to injury.
The final five of the match were Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Lynch. Jax tossed Baszler and Stark before Lynch and Morgan teamed up to take Jax out of the match before Lynch hit a Man-Handle Slam to Morgan on the apron, sending her to the floor and getting the win and title.
Lynch is now a five-time WWE Women’s World Champion, and an eight-time singles champion in WWE. Her last reign was with the NXT Championship from September to October of last year.
😲😳😲😳😲😳😲😳#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sFjecjEKCM
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024
AND THE WINNER IS….. pic.twitter.com/og2ukSBvBn
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on How Airing the CM Punk & Jack Perry Footage Helped Explain Perry’s Whereabouts
- Will Ospreay Says He Will Retire Using the Storm Driver After AEW Dynasty
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos