Becky Lynch Earns WrestleMania Match With Win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch is heading to WrestleMania, winning the women’s Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Man won the opening match of the main card at Saturday’s PPV by beating Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi inside the steel structure. Lynch pinned Morgan after a Manhandle Slam to get the win immediately after Morgan rolled up Bianca Belair.

By winning the match, Lynch earned a shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship at April’s PPV. Rhea Ripley will defend the title against Nia Jax later in the show.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the PPV here.