Becky Lynch Says Her Goal When She Started Was To Make Women’s Wrestling Cool

In an interview with FanByte, Becky Lynch said that her goal when she started wrestling for WWE’s NXT brand was to make women’s wrestling cool. Here are highlights:

On Charlotte Flair: “There’s folks here that are grinding and scratching and clawing, but she’s always gonna get it, always gonna get the big matches, the press opportunities, the things that I have begged for for years. And of course she was fine with me being in the background and me not getting all those things, and then when I broke out, when I said enough is enough, then she had a huge problem with it, and then everything changed.”

On her goals when she came to NXT: “When I came over [to NXT from Ireland], that’s what I said, I said I wanted to make women’s wrestling cool. I love this business, I love it so freaking much, I just want people to love it the way I love it, and if I can be entertaining to people, if I can get people to feel something about it—that means everything to me. This is the industry I love more than anything. This is the reason why I left [home] when I was freaking 15 and slept on couches and lived on $30 a show, you know?”

On her use of “The Man” as a nickname: “[It] makes people’s minds explode. Which is hilarious. It does get a few people backed up, which is good in itself. [But] it’s not about gender and it’s not about belittling women. I’ve been an advocate for women’s wrestling since I started. I’ve always wanted to change the game, that’s what I’ve been trying to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”