Becky Lynch On Working With Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Was ‘Eager To Learn’

Becky Lynch feuded with Ronda Rousey during the latter’s first WWE run, and Lynch recently looked back on working with Rousey. Lynch spoke with TJ De Santis on Extra Rounds and talked about working with the UFC and WWE alumna; you can see highlights below (via Fightful):

On working with Rousey: “It was definitely an interesting experience. When Ronda came in, one, she was very happy to be there. I think she liked the camaraderie of the locker room, whereas before, she was used to more hostility. I think when she came in, she knew that she didn’t know anything about the world and was very eager to learn and was open to learning.”

On putting together the WrestleMania 35 main event match: “Putting the match together, because Ronda came in and did so well immediately, you kind of assume that she knows these things that most people wouldn’t know, especially if you haven’t been wrestling very long. There were certain things like that that we maybe didn’t always take into account, but that was a byproduct of assuming and assuming because she came in and had a great match right away and everyone was like, ‘this is it. Easy. Off to the races,’ but there were certain things we needed to realize. Of course because this is a completely different thing and foreign. It’s not in any way easy. It takes many many years to become great at this and good at this. She came in and was willing to work and do business, that’s always important.”