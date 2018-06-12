WWE News: Becky Lynch Works Out With The Good Brothers, Fenway Park Hosting WWE Night in July

– Here is Becky Lynch, sharing a post workout photo with the Good Brothers…

– Fenway Park will be hosting a WWE Night on July 11. The following information has been released…

WWE comes to Fenway Park on Wednesday, July 11, vs. the Texas Rangers. By purchasing tickets for this WWE experience you will receive your Red Sox game ticket and a Red Sox WWE Dustin Pedroia bobblehead! In addition, 50 fans with tickets for this WWE experience will be selected for a photo opportunity with Kofi Kingston prior to the game!