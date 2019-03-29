– Becky Lynch was interviewed by Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports New York. In the interview, she discussed a variety of topics including her use of social media, a potential special WrestleMania entrance, and more.

On Main Eventing WrestleMania 35: “That’s the thing. It’s one thing to main-event if there’s no good matches. This WrestleMania is stacked. Absolutely stacked to the brim, but I have been obsessing about this. Not just this year but since I was 15 years old wanting to come into WrestleMania. So, it really is the culmination of my entire life’s work. Just as soon as I got hot, I was just strategically planning this. How could I make the story so compelling? How could I get people so invested that they have to see this as the main event because they’re just so invested? Even though it feels like this build has been happening for about 12 years now, I think the blowoff at WrestleMania is perfect.”

On Joan Jett Performing and A Potential Special Entrance For Herself: “Yeah, and I mean last year Charlotte was carried in on a throne. I’m sure somebody will just stand in the corner with a party popper. It is me after all. I haven’t heard anything. So, we’ll see. To be honest, my sole thought process is on how this ends, and that’s with me standing in the ring with 80,000 people holding the RAW women’s championship.”

On Her Social Media Obsession: “I obsess about this. We have maybe five or 10 minutes if we’re lucky when we’re on TV every week. But when we have social media, we have a live microphone 24/7. So it’s a chance to get my message across unfiltered, uncensored and get people to really care and [to] entertain. Of course, I’m not tech-savvy, so I have someone else Photoshop things for me. It’s just a matter of obsessing about that and making sure that people care more about this than they do about anything else. And my way of doing that is making sure my voice is out there all the time. All the time in people’s faces, whether it’s polarizing, offensive, or funny, or whatever. At least people are talking, and at least people want this to be the main event.”

On Carrying SmackDown: “I love my brand. I’m so proud of that brand. I feel like they always categorize it as the “B show,” but I think we both know it’s the better show. I think it’s got people who [they] don’t necessarily roll out the red carpet for… but it’s people that the fans care most about. And that’s what’s important, that’s what they built on. Not your corporate golden girls and boys. Ever since I went to SmackDown, I want to make that women’s division the one to watch. Any opportunity, when I’ve been in a story, I’ve tried to take that ball and run with it. On stage, the SmackDown Women’s Title is the talk of the industry. It was the hottest title in town. Unfortunately, it’s fallen a little bit, but I would like to bring it back up to where it was.”