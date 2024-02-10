– Speaking to Denise Salcedo with Instinct Culture at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, Becky Lynch discussed a potential title bout against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on a potential matchup with Rhea Ripley: “It’s a chance to take that title, where it is sitting happily on her shoulder, not being threatened very much because she avoids it at all costs, whether she will attack somebody before the bell, or maybe she’ll have Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] interfere. There is an interesting thing there. Two of her little gang, I’ve known them for 21 years. You have to ask, when it comes down to it, and it will come down to it, which side are they going to be on? Really, for me, it is taking that title and making it relevant again.”

Her thoughts on Rhea Ripley: “She’s been walking around, ‘I’m the best. I’m the greatest.’ You don’t do anything. You don’t defend it. You just walk around holding it like it’s a little trophy. She has all the potential, she has all the goods, she’s great. She has a natural finesse, but I have a scrappiness and a heart and a passion that is undeniable that I don’t think she can compete with. I want that. I want our champion to have heart and to care. The question is, is that title not represented because Rhea doesn’t care or because she’s lazy, which one is it? We’re going to find out.”

Before getting to WrestleMania, Becky Lynch will compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth on February 24. Lynch will have to win the match in order to earn a shot against Ripley at WrestleMania 40. The event is being held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.