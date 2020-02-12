Becky Lynch on How She Feels After Winning at WrestleMania, Why She Calls Herself The Man, Jokes About Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Song

– Denise Salcedo recently spoke to Raw women’s champion and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch at this week’s WrestleMania 37 media day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During the interview, Lynch spoke about why she calls herself The Man, WrestleMania being her adopted hometown, and more. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview.

Becky Lynch on WrestleMania in Los Angeles: “Well, the man is coming to Los Angeles, but also, The Man stays in Los Angeles. This is my adopted hometown. I live here, so this is only like 15 minutes from my house. It’s pretty exciting because one, I get to sleep in my own bed before Wrestlemania, and then I get to go home and sleep in my own bed after Wrestlemania which is a nice big treat because if you know anything about WWE, you know we’re on the road 52 weeks a year. So when you get that opportunity to be able to come home and to be able to come home and perform in front of 100,000 people. Now, we don’t have big stadiums in Ireland, so this is the closest thing. So, it’s pretty exciting.”

Lynch on what the feeling is like after a show like WrestleMania: “It’s hard to describe, right? Because you’re out there and everybody tells you to soak it in, so you try to soak it in, but almost the magnitude of it’s too big. It takes a little while to digest. And I like to go home and be quiet. I don’t like after parties and anything like that. For me, it’s soaking in the hard work. and then it’s kind of reevaluating. ‘OK. I just did what’s next?’ And that’s what I like to do. I like to take a little moment after something big like this and try to — like, ‘How do I do that again?’ Or, ‘How do it better? How do I do that better?'”

Becky Lynch on being an inspiration for women why she calls herself The Man: “Oh, that is everything. That is everything. When I go to signings or have a fan come up and say, ‘You’re the reason I watch wrestling,’ ‘You’re the reason I can do this or I can do that,’ it means a lot. It means the world. And when I startled calling myself The Man, it wasn’t a gender name. It was about being the top dog. It was about knowing your role, knowing your worth and going out there and claiming it. And anybody can do that.”

Lynch on Taylor Swift’s “The Man” song: “Oh yes, TayTay been stealing my homework? Is that what happened? Is that what happened, Taylor? Wanna give me some credit, wanna give The Man some credit?! I’ll be in your video, alright.”

