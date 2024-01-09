Becky Lynch On Writing Her Memoir, Consulted With Mick Foley With It

Becky Lynch’s autobiography is coming in March, and she recently talked about working on the book. Lynch was a guest on the Casual Podcast and discussed the process of writing the memoir. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being fully honest in the book: “I’ve written very truthfully, maybe sometimes at my own detriment… I think people will appreciate the candidness of it, and I think it’s pretty funny. I think it’s a pretty funny, hilarious read –- this is just me thinking I am hilarious, but I hope people enjoy it.”

On talking with Mick Foley about the book: “Actually, I had him to bounce things off; he was one of the first people to read it and give me feedback. Then I implemented that and kind of almost changed it completely since he probably read it. Not completely, but really improved it to the point where now I am so proud of what I have.”

