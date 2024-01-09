wrestling / News
Becky Lynch On Writing Her Memoir, Consulted With Mick Foley With It
Becky Lynch’s autobiography is coming in March, and she recently talked about working on the book. Lynch was a guest on the Casual Podcast and discussed the process of writing the memoir. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On being fully honest in the book: “I’ve written very truthfully, maybe sometimes at my own detriment… I think people will appreciate the candidness of it, and I think it’s pretty funny. I think it’s a pretty funny, hilarious read –- this is just me thinking I am hilarious, but I hope people enjoy it.”
On talking with Mick Foley about the book: “Actually, I had him to bounce things off; he was one of the first people to read it and give me feedback. Then I implemented that and kind of almost changed it completely since he probably read it. Not completely, but really improved it to the point where now I am so proud of what I have.”
