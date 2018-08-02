Becky Lynch On What WWE Can Do To Have Enough Talent For A Women’s Tag Team Division

Becky Lynch appeared on The Wrestling Compadres Podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), and Lynch made it known that she’s pushing for a women’s tag team division in the WWE…

“I am constantly thinking about it and brainstorming and pitching for it. Even if I am not involved with it, I still think that it would be a wonderful step in the Women’s progression. When I say involved in it, I say that because I am going after the Women’s championship and that is where I want to be, but in the future that is where I want to be, especially in the future. We have all these women in the Mae Young Classic and have so many girls and having such a deep roster. We still have a shallow side – not shallow, but there are a few women on either side of Raw and SmackDown. We probably have like 8-10 on either side, so that is kind of tricky do a tag title and Women’s title, but if we can combine and go through all the different things and connect, not sure if that is possible, but who knows.”