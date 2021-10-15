Becky Lynch On Being Unsure If She Would Return To WWE, Her Reaction To Being Drafted To Raw

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Becky Lynch discussed being unsure whether she would return to WWE, her reaction to being drafted to Raw, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Becky Lynch on being unsure whether she would return to WWE after her pregnancy: “Yeah, probably. I was probably 60 percent I was gonna come back, but there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m gonna be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman with no other real priorities, but as a mom and person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how it was gonna be. I didn’t know if it was gonna change me so much that I’d be like, ‘You know what, maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home.”

On being drafted to Raw: “Look, I love SmackDown. That’s been my home. SmackDown was the show I watched when I was a fan back at home because we didn’t have cable, so I only saw SmackDown and would get to watch it on Saturday mornings. I was always such a big fan of it. Then I was the first woman drafted to SmackDown back in 2016. So, I’ve always felt so at home there, and my come-up all happened on SmackDown. Everything I’ve done that I’m so proud of really has happened there. So, I suppose this is a new challenge because Raw lately hasn’t been getting as much love. It’s a chance to go over there and make Raw into an awesome show and to show you guys what’s up.”

On her upcoming match with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at WWE Crown Jewel: “You can’t look past either of them. Bianca is an incredible athete and one of the strongest, fastest – all the EST things she says. She’s got some incredible offense. But then Sasha is fantastic and one of the best we’ve ever had. She’s always coming up with new, innovative ways to beat people and to use their own things against them. She’s craftier, Bianca is more stronger and athletic. You’re going in against two heavyweights in terms of skill and ability. I always try to outsmart people and outlast people, and I can withstand whatever you put me against and come out on top. They’re both incredible. It’s gonna be an incredible match, but I’m still coming out on top.”

