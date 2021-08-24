Becky Lynch Added To WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show In September

Becky Lynch, who made her WWE return at SummerSlam and defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds for the SmackDown Women’s title, has been added to the WWE’s Madison Square Garden show on September 10.

The show has been advertised as a Super SmackDown with RAW superstars also set to appear.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 “The Man” Becky Lynch is back! See the new Smackdown Women’s Champion live in action when @WWE Super #SmackDown returns to The Garden on Fri, Sept 10! Get tickets: https://t.co/l64zQc72TG pic.twitter.com/IdaY6ebP6h — MSG (@TheGarden) August 24, 2021

Here’s the description for the event from the MSG website:

WWE makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden on Friday, September 10 with Super Smackdown! The Main Event will feature John Cena, Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos. Don’t miss the top Superstars from RAW and Smackdown including Bobby Lashley, Edge, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Cesaro and many more!* *Card subject to change

I discussed the reports of Becky Lynch being a heel and the potential issues with it on a new episode of the 411 on Wrestling podcast. You can listen to that below.