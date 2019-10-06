wrestling / News
Various News: Becky Lynch Joins Mattel Elite Series 72, Mick Foley Promotes NYCC Appearance, Update on King of Pro Wrestling Tickets
– WWE and Mattel have announced Becky Lynch wearing her “The Man” shirt as the latest figure in the WWE Mattel Elite Series 72 wave. You can check out the full gallery of the Series 72 figures by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below. Series 72 of WWE Mattel Elite includes Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Velveteen Dream, Buddy Murphy, Roderick Strong, and Batista.
👀 @Mattel's newest @WWE Elite Collection! @BeckyLynchWWE @VelveteenWWE @reymysterio https://t.co/YvalgIHW2c
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley promoted his appearance at the New York Comic-Con today. You can check out his tweet on the appearance below.
MMMM BEEFY!
See you TODAY at #NYCC2019 10-4
BOOTH #137 the @HeadlockedComic booth! pic.twitter.com/Glxq1FDbAN
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 6, 2019
– NJPW announced on October 2 that only the last remaining inbound tickets for overseas fans for NJPW King of Pro Wrestling are left. You can check out the announcement below. The card is set for October 14. The inbound overseas tickets can be purchased HERE.
📣LAST REMAINING INBOUND TICKETS FOR OVERSEAS FANS!📣
Big month for pro wrestling?
👑The King is yet to come!👑
October 14: King of Pro Wrestling
SANADA vs Okada
Ibushi vs EVIL
Moxley vs Juice
ELP vs Ospreay
Suzuki vs Liger and more!https://t.co/3y4yWnko81#njpw #njkopw pic.twitter.com/TDiufajuYb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record
- Cody Says There Are Wrestlers That Have Been Held Back For The Dynamite Era Specifically