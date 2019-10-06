Various News: Becky Lynch Joins Mattel Elite Series 72, Mick Foley Promotes NYCC Appearance, Update on King of Pro Wrestling Tickets

– WWE and Mattel have announced Becky Lynch wearing her “The Man” shirt as the latest figure in the WWE Mattel Elite Series 72 wave. You can check out the full gallery of the Series 72 figures by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below. Series 72 of WWE Mattel Elite includes Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Velveteen Dream, Buddy Murphy, Roderick Strong, and Batista.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley promoted his appearance at the New York Comic-Con today. You can check out his tweet on the appearance below.

– NJPW announced on October 2 that only the last remaining inbound tickets for overseas fans for NJPW King of Pro Wrestling are left. You can check out the announcement below. The card is set for October 14. The inbound overseas tickets can be purchased HERE.