John Kavanagh Compares Star Quality of Becky Lynch to Conor McGregor

– At a recent Bellator MMA media event, Conor McGregor coach and trainer John Kavanagh discussed the star qualities of WWE Raw and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch recently visited Kavangh’s gym in Dublin, Ireland for a training session. Below are some highlights (via The Irish Mirror).

Kavanagh on Becky Lynch’s charisma: “What I did notice when Becky walked out [at WWE Dublin] was that there’s this star quality. People are always asking me ‘what’s the difference between Conor [McGregor] and this guy or that guy?’ and it’s so hard to quantify. But it’s such a rare quality called charisma which only a handful of people on the planet have, and she has it. When she walked up there was a different feel, the whole crowd could feel this electricity, she held them in the palm of her hand. She’s a great performer and a great girl, and she’s always welcome here.”

Kavanagh on how she used to train at SBG years ago: “She used to come to SBG about ten years ago. She used to do private sessions in SBG City Centre and I would hear about this crazy wrestler girl who was learning about flying arm bars but I didn’t really know much about her. Fast forward a few years and she was in a couple of months ago and then she was in again last week, and just yesterday we had big Sheamus in.”