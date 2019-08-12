wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Says Natalya Paid Her Debt, Top 10 Hall of Famers Get Destroyed, Jonathan Coachman and Terry Taylor Celebrate Birthdays

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
SummerSlam Becky Lynch Natalya

– Earlier today, Becky Lynch sent a message to Natalya after their match at Summerslam. Becky Lynch defeated Natalya by submission at the event. You can check out Lynch’s tweet below. Becky Lynch wrote, “Nattie, debt paid. Canada loves you. Respect.”

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Hall of Famers Getting Destroyed. You can check out that video below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman turns 44 years old. Also, WWE Performance Center coach Terry Taylor turns 64.

