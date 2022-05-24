wrestling / News
Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Shirt Causes Her To Trend on Social Media
Becky Lynch drew comparisons to Prince and Jerry Seinfeld with her choice of fashion from Raw, causing her to trend on social media. Lynch appeared in a ruffled white shirt on tonight’s show, similar to Prince’s from Purple Rain and Seinfeld’s from a famous season five episode of his eponymous TV show. You can see pics of the segment below.
The moment caused Lynch to trend on Twitter, and she’s currently still in the trending list as of this writing under the sports category. Of course, the fact that she won the main event of Raw and got a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship match at Hell in the Cell probably didn’t hurt, but she began trending before that happened.
Where does this rank in the @BeckyLynchWWE looks?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tFpcWtUdPc
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
Drip Goddess. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1DMRAZ1K4m
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 24, 2022
Damn, Becky Lynch stole Jerry Seinfeld’s shirt… #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/8O6T5UWFW3
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 24, 2022
BECKY LYNCH BRINGING BACK THE PUFFY SHIRT!!!!!!!🤣 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/4u2h3JQ5oF
— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 24, 2022
Becky channeling her inner Jerry Seinfeld I see… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y3wiXM8wNT
— Deadly Alex #WrESTleMANia (@HurriKane_Jr_88) May 24, 2022
Becky Lynch wore the puffy shirt from Seinfeld on #WWERaw tonight pic.twitter.com/CuxOc5FDE5
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 24, 2022
Who wore it best?@BeckyLynchWWE or @JerrySeinfeld #WWE #WWERAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/aExiW8oqnm
— Steve Fall (@SteveFall) May 24, 2022
Prince. Jerry Seinfeld. Becky Lynch? 😜 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qn8Nj1WlLo
— Don Tony (The Don Tony Show) (@DonTonyD) May 24, 2022
