Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Shirt Causes Her To Trend on Social Media

Becky Lynch drew comparisons to Prince and Jerry Seinfeld with her choice of fashion from Raw, causing her to trend on social media. Lynch appeared in a ruffled white shirt on tonight’s show, similar to Prince’s from Purple Rain and Seinfeld’s from a famous season five episode of his eponymous TV show. You can see pics of the segment below.

The moment caused Lynch to trend on Twitter, and she’s currently still in the trending list as of this writing under the sports category. Of course, the fact that she won the main event of Raw and got a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship match at Hell in the Cell probably didn’t hurt, but she began trending before that happened.

BECKY LYNCH BRINGING BACK THE PUFFY SHIRT!!!!!!!🤣 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/4u2h3JQ5oF — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 24, 2022

Becky channeling her inner Jerry Seinfeld I see… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y3wiXM8wNT — Deadly Alex #WrESTleMANia (@HurriKane_Jr_88) May 24, 2022